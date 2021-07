Greenway connection between Salem and Roanoke City celebrated

| By

There was a ribbon cutting for a new bridge that is part of the Roanoke River Greenway today. The Barnhardt Creek Bridge connects sections between Roanoke city and Salem near Peter’s Creek road. The donors who contributed over $50,000 are recognized on a plaque at a plaza constructed in the Roanoke section of the Greenway. The plaza is home to the “Freewheelin” sculpture and was named Liz Belcher Plaza by Roanoke City Council. Belcher, the Greenways coordinator, is retiring this month: