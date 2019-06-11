Miller wins Bedford County Sheriff GOP primary

| By

Mike Miller has won the three-way Republican race for the party’s nomination for Bedford County Sheriff, setting up another three-way contest in November, this one involving three current members of the sheriff’s office. Miller gained more than 47% of the vote, followed by Kent Robey with 38% and David Wells with about 14%. Miller is a 35-year veteran with the office, rising to his present rank as Captain. He will face two Independent candidates in November who also work in the office; fellow Captain Tom Hayden, and James Kirkland, a K-9 handler. All hope to succeed Sheriff Mike Brown, who is retiring after 24 in the position.