Radford defeats Christley in Windsor Hills primary

David Radford has won the Republican party’s nomination for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in Windsor Hills District. Radford defeated Roxanne Christley 631-507 in a turnout that far exceeded party expectations. Radford has already been serving on the board, appointed to the position after former Supervisor Joe McNamara was elected to the House of Delegates. As of Tuesday evening, there is no indication that Radford will have any ballot opposition in the November election.