Mill Mountain Star auctioned off … sort of

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke had a brainstorm for its annual Pancake and Auction Day fundraiser in May – it would auction off the Mill Mountain Star. Actually, just the sponsorship rights for a year, with proceeds going to support Kiwanis community programs. Lionberger Construction had the winning bid and this morning a plaque noting their sponsorship was unveiled at the base of the Star. Sam Lionberger III is the company CEO; he said they won the bidding “cheap” at $1250 dollars. Lionberger hopes to see a higher amount when the Mill Mountain Star sponsorship is auctioned off again by Kiwanis next year.