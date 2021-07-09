Update: Jae Valley is now open

| By

Roanoke County Police report a tractor trailer became stuck Friday morning on a hilly and twisting section of Jae Valley Road near the Franklin County line, blocking the roadway in both directions. The roadway has seen many such incidents despite large signs in both directions warning through truck traffic is prohibited. Jae Valley Road is frequently used as a route between Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake.

NEWS RELEASE: (Friday 9:15 am) Both lanes of Jae Valley Rd. near the Franklin Co. line are blocked due to a stuck tractor trailer. This press release will be update once the road reopens.