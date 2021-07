Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. turns himself in

| By

Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. turned himself in today at the Roanoke City jail after being indicted on felony embezzlement charges. He’s likely to be released on his own recognizance on a promise to appear in court at a later date. Jeffrey has been accused of embezzlement by the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization civic group, which has also rented him space for his Colors Virginia magazine. Jeffrey also says he will remain in his City Council post.