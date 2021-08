Melvin Hill kicks off campaign for Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney

Melvin Hill announced his campaign as the democratic nominee for Commonwealth’s attorney of Roanoke City, today. Hill said he is focusing his campaign on preventing crimes, with more intervention programs and education. Hill is running for a second time against incumbent Don Caldwell, who hasn’t formally announced his campaign. Caldwell is running as independent in this election. Hill previously served as Assistant Commonwealth’s attorney and he ran for Commonwealth’s attorney in 2017.