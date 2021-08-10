Political analyst on Cuomo resignation timing: no accident

The chair of the Hollins University Political Science Department says its probably no accident that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation today just after the Senate passed an infrastructure bill championed by President Biden. Ed Lynch thinks Cuomo may have deliberately tried to steal the President’s thunder. Both Biden and Cuomo are Democrats. Lynch, who worked in the Reagan White House, said this was much more than the now-former Governor’s penchant for kissing people on the cheek – there were some serious allegations of sexual harassment brought to light.