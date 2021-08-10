Deceased female found in NW Roanoke yesterday called a homicide

| By

(Roanoke PD) On August 9, 2021 at approximately 4:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a deceased person in the 800 block of 8th Street NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a residence who was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS. Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, we are investigating this incident as a homicide. The victim of this incident has been identified as Joann Jones, 60 of Roanoke.

Detectives and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. More information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.