Mega Millions hits, lottery ticket purchased in Salem yields thousands

A $20,000 winning ticket was bought in Salem. It was reportedly purchased at Sheetz. Two other winning tickets were purchased in Norfolk and Henrico. Sales of “Mega Millions” tickets in Virginia as the jackpot grew — from April 18th until a winner was drawn yesterday — to a record amount generated an estimated $31.1 million in profits which go to benefit Virginia K-12 Education.