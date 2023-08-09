At least one area school system has no current teacher shortage

| By

School resumes today for students in many area schools, among them Roanoke, Botetourt, Franklin and Craig Counties. Many school systems will begin their year with some teaching positions still open, but there is at least one exception in our region: as the week began, Roanoke County schools had exactly one teaching position still unfilled. Superintendent Ken Nicely says at a time when far more teachers are leaving the workforce than the number of new ones are entering, no school system is safe from the resulting staffing challenges. But it’s clear that the Roanoke County Schools are currently better able to retain and attract teachers right now than many others. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: