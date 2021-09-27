McAuliffe maintains slim lead over Youngkin in new Monmouth poll

Democrat Terry McAuliffe maintains a small lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin according to the latest Monmouth University Poll of the Virginia governor’s race conducted by phone over the past 5 days, involving 801 respondents. Overall, McAuliffe holds an advantage on handling issues that are priorities for a great number of voters, particularly the pandemic. Just under half (48%) of registered voters currently support McAuliffe while 43% back Youngkin – virtually unchanged from the Democrat’s lead in Monmouth’s August poll.