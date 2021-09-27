COVID-19 RESOURCES

Who is eligible right now for Pfizer booster shot?

Published September 27, 2021 | By Gene Marrano

In an attempt to clarify who will be eligible for a 3rd Pfizer vaccine booster shot, the local Department of Health districts have reissued the CDC list of those at increased risk of exposure – and therefore eligible now:

  • CDC recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series (i.e., the first 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine):
  • people aged 65 years and older
  • residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings
  • people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

  CDC also recommends that the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks:

  • people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions
  • people aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers as previously detailed by the CDC*

  • First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)
  • Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)
  • Food and agriculture workers
  • Manufacturing workers
  • Corrections workers
  • U.S. Postal Service workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Grocery store workers

*List could be updated in the future

