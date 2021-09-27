Who is eligible right now for Pfizer booster shot?

| By

In an attempt to clarify who will be eligible for a 3rd Pfizer vaccine booster shot, the local Department of Health districts have reissued the CDC list of those at increased risk of exposure – and therefore eligible now:

CDC recommends that the following groups should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series (i.e., the first 2 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine):

people aged 65 years and older

residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions

 CDC also recommends that the following groups may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine at least 6 months after completing their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks:

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include front line essential workers and health care workers as previously detailed by the CDC*

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

*List could be updated in the future