Northam: some “not telling the truth” about vaccine safety

| By

A tongue-lashing from Governor Northam today as he gave another COVID-19 update from Richmond – again urging any holdouts to get vaccinated. A year after his bout with COVID-19 Northam said his sense of taste and smell have not returned. The Governor also suggested the unvaccinated who may get very sick from the coronavirus should start picturing their own obituaries and the impact their death would have on families: