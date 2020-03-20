Mast General Store delays long-awaited downtown Roanoke opening

NEWS RELEASE: As you can imagine, the COVID-19 situation has and continues to be difficult to navigate while opening a new Mast General Store and maintaining business across NC, SC, and TN. As of yesterday all Mast General Stores shut their doors to the public while maintaining our online store and curbside pickup options.

We are monitoring the situation day to day with plans to open in Roanoke and elsewhere when it is safe. Based on CDC recommendations, we will not have pre-opening celebrations and will likely have a quiet opening.

We look forward to joining the Roanoke community as soon as it is safe.