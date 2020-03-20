Dr Pepper Park, Blue Ridge PBS team up to help downtown businesses

If you hear music coming from Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke near the Walnut Street bridge its not a public event – instead 8 local bands are taping performances that will be streamed for free on the Blue Ridge Television YouTube page starting next Wednesday – with information posted on how viewers can make donations to support small businesses in downtown Roanoke. The “Rock to the Rescue” online concerts will also profile downtown Roanoke businesses on each of the 8 online concerts that will be streamed on YouTube – starting on March 25 at 7pm. Dr. Pepper Park president Waynette Anderson feels their pain: