Feds waive testing requirements, spring SOL’s now unlikely

| By

The U.S. Department of Education said today that it would waive mandatory testing requirements. That could mean no SOL testing this spring in Virginia. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said they will grant waivers to states that are “unable to assess its students due to the ongoing national emergency.” The report indicates that means SOL testing is now unlikely this year.

