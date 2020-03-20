Funeral homes: no big hugs, no crowded chapels

If there is any business that comes close to being impossible to shut down during a pandemic, it is the funeral home. But like everyone else, they are making sudden changes in many ways they do business in light of the coronavirus. Funerals are usually times of large family gatherings — with plenty of hugs all around. At Oakey’s Funeral Services, Sammy Oakey says they now recommend a graveside service with family only for now and a larger memorial service when circumstances permit. He says some of their adaptations include putting funerals in larger chapels than might otherwise be needed to provide more social distancing and breaking up lines if they get too long. In Oakey says families of the the deceased may have to become more patient if the pandemic becomes noticeably worse, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

