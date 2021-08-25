Mass vaccination clinic returns on Monday at Berglund Center

| By

With a recent uptick nationally and locally in the number of people seeking the COVID vaccine, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health districts will hold a mass vaccination clinic on Monday from 10am until 2pm at the Berglund Center – the first one in months. Dr. Cynthia Morrow is the health district director; she says the local VDH vaccination numbers have also gone up recently.

See links below to register for Monday’s clinic at the Berglund Center

Pfizer

https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:268606140347733998892111235929881618320

Moderna

https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:268606240687665498756804689810554487981

J&J

https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/vdhapps/f?p=535:205:::NO:205:P205_CLINIC_DETAILS_ID:268606140347779938073256591838520453008