Va First Lady: Governor has not set future plans after leaving office

| By

Virginia First Lady Pam Northam says she and her husband, Governor Ralph Northam, are more focused on fulfilling many of their goals before worrying about what they’ll do once he leaves office in January. Virginia Governors never get more than four years at a time to accomplish whatever goals they set out, and Pam Northam told us live this week on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News that both are thinking more about that in his remaining months in office than what each will do after then. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Pam Northam joined us on air to promote awareness of the Child Care Subsidy Program which provides short-term assistance for parents of pre-school children who are looking for employment. Here is the full conversation: