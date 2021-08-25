“Retired” Salem School superintendent not out of work very long

| By

Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) has announced the Dr. Alan Seibert will join RCPS in the role of Constituent Services and Government Relations Officer (CSGRO). Dr. Seibert is currently Superintendent of Salem City Schools and, as he’s previously announced, will be retiring from that role soon.

The newly established Office of the Constituent Services and Governmental Relations will provide an independent, confidential resource for students, families, employees, and community members, offering informal help to resolve concerns, problems, complaints, and other student-related issues. The CSGRO also serves as a liaison between RCPS and state and national policymakers, including the Virginia General Assembly and the Virginia State Board of Education, to achieve the legislative goals of the School Board and promote the positive leadership of the school division regarding education policy and financing.

“I look forward to lending my experience and existing relationships by continuing to work with local, state, and national policymakers,” states Dr. Alan Seibert. “I am excited to remain professionally connected to efforts to advocate for and to help elevate PK-12 Education in the Commonwealth. I am also excited to help organize a new role focused on helping people navigate the already sound processes and procedures in RCPS and to help connect constituents who have questions, suggestions or concerns to the best point of contact in the school division.”

“I am thrilled Dr. Seibert will be joining our team at RCPS,” states Superintendent Verletta White. “His commitment to students and our local communities mirrors that of our district. I believe he will be an asset to our district as we continue to enhance relationships with our stakeholders and advocate for our students at the local, state, and national level.”