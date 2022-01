Masks to be optional in Roanoke County Schools next month

The Roanoke County School Board voted to make masks optional in schools starting Monday, February 14th. Around 70 residents spoke during last night’s meeting which began at 6 pm and ended around 11 pm. Some parents wanted the decision to take effect as soon as today, but board members believe the February 14th start date will help Roanoke County Public Schools as whole prepare for the change.