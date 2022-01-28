Blacksburg man wins 777,777 dollars in deli parking lot

What would you do if you were sitting in your car in a parking lot, scratching a Virginia Lottery ticket, and you discovered you’d just won $777,777?

That’s exactly what happened to Glenn Miller of Blacksburg.

“I was in disbelief,” he said. “I just drove off.”

It happened in the parking lot outside of Duck In Deli, located at 920 North Main Street in Blacksburg. Mr. Miller had just bought a Mega 777s ticket there and went out to his vehicle to scratch it.

Mega 777s is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 up to $777,777. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,836,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.45.

Mr. Miller, who is retired, said he intends to save his winnings.

