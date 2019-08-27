UPDATE: Suspect for three murders was naked outdoors when arrested

By

The manhunt is over for the suspect in three murders in Pittsylvania County. Officials report 19-year-old Matthew Bernard is now in custody. The sheriff’s office said Bernard was wanted for the killings of two women and child, all believed to be members of his family. Their bodies were found this morning at a home in the Keeling area between Danville and Chatham. Nearby schools had been placed on lockdown until Bernard was located and arrested.

Reports and an ABC13 photo from the scene indicate Bernard was naked shortly before and during his apprehension.

