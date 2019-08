Warner tours Carilion, holds health care roundtable

| By

Its not perfect but lets not start all over again – that was US Senator Mark Warner’s advice about the Affordable Care Act as he toured Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital today and then held a round table discussion with doctors and health care providers from the valley. Warner did say he does not expect health care reform to be at the top of the Senate agenda when they are back in session next month.

8-27 Warner-ACA#1-WEB