Two wounded in separate Roanoke shootings

NEWS RELEASE 1: On September 11, 2020 at around 3:20pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane SE in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Responding officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries. Details surrounding this incident are limited. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

NEWS RELEASE 2: On September 11, 2020 at around 7:00pm, Roanoke Police were notified of a shooting in the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound outside of a residence. He was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.