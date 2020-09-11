Local eateries saluting first responders today with free meals

| By

On a day when many are remembering the hundreds of first responders who lost their lives at the World Trade Center on 9/11, State Amusement Company in Roanoke enlisted several local restaurants to send free meals to 13 local Fire & Rescue stations. Danny Switzer says Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment – State Amusement is the local distributor for their gaming machines – is paying for those first responder meals, from Buffalo Wild Wings, Don Ho’s Restaurant, W.R. Brews and Bob’s Restaurant in Vinton.

9-11 First Responder Lunches