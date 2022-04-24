Man taken to hospital after Northwest Roanoke shooting

On April 23, 2022 at approximately 11:00 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the900 block of Crescent Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries inside of a vehicle in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.