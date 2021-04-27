Man fatally shoots brother-in-law before killing self in Bedford County

Investigators say a Bedford County man fatally shot his brother-in-law Monday over a family-related dispute before turning the gun on himself. The Sheriff’s office says it happened at the home of Raymond Tyler along Villamont Road in the Blue Ridge area. Officials say Tyler shot and killed James Wright before taking his own life.

UPDATED NEWS RELEASE: Preliminary investigation shows James Wright and his wife were at Raymond Tyler’s home in the 1100 block of Villamont Road in Blue Ridge in reference to family documents being signed. Witnesses stated Tyler became upset, shot Wright and then turned the weapon on himself. Wright was deceased on the scene and Tyler was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he passed away. Mr. Wright is the brother-in-law to Mr. Tyler. This incident appears to be a family related dispute and there is no danger to the public.

PREVIOUS: Today April 26, 2021, at around 10:55 am, the Bedford Communications Center received a 911 from 1711 Villamont Road in Blue Ridge, reporting that a male had shot himself. While deputies were en route, the caller subsequently reported that two male subjects had been shot.

The Bedford County Sheriffs’ Office placed the area schools on lockdown during this time out of an abundance of caution due to the circumstances.

Upon arrival, deputies located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. One male was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other has been transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Our office currently still has units on scene and is investigating , but there is no immediate threat to the community from this incident. The temporary lockdown of the schools has been lifted.