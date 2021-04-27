Roanoke Regional Partnership launches Thrive 2017

(news release) ROANOKE, VA (April 27, 2021) – The Roanoke Regional Partnership has launched Thrive 2027, a collaborative strategic planning process designed to engage stakeholders, business leaders and citizens in the region’s economic development five-year plan. The process will have an input period over the next month that will include investor brainstorming sessions and a survey open to the public.

“We are approaching this process from an integrated perspective,” said Brett Marson, board president of the Partnership. “We want to collect ideas from across the greater Roanoke region from business, government and citizens, to arrive at an action plan that puts the entire region in a strong, resilient economic position.”

Thrive 2027 will kick-off with the formation of a culturally and economically diverse advisory committee that will act as a sounding board throughout the project. Focus groups and individual interviews will gather perspectives on topics such as business climate, diversification, talent, entrepreneurship, innovation, outdoor industry, small business and other factors that influence economic development.

“The strategy will build on past momentum created by the partnership while addressing current economic challenges and opportunities that can set the region up for future success,” said John Hull, executive director of the Partnership. “We are creating a roadmap for economic recovery and continued growth.”

To learn more about the Thrive 2027 strategic planning process, please visit www.roanoke.org/thrive-2027/. We want to hear from you! Take the Thrive 2027 community survey now by visiting bit.ly/thrive-2027-survey.