Local health district director: still a place for J&J vaccine

The last first-dose mass vaccination clinic scheduled for the Berglund Center is this Thursday. With demand lessening, the next step locally will include smaller targeted clinics and COVID vaccine distribution through pharmacy chains. Thursday’s clinic offers the Moderna vaccine and a second-dose clinic will still be held at the Berglund Center in about 4 weeks. Sign up for a shot on the VDH website. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany health districts today on where the Johnson and Johnson vaccine fits in that picture: