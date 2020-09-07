Man killed, woman injured in Roanoke motorcycle accident

NEWS RELEASE: On September 7, 2020 at around 12:30am, Roanoke Police responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Campbell Avenue SW. Officers located an adult male and female lying in the roadway a short distance from a motorcycle. The male victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. The female victim was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The man’s identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. Preliminary investigation indicates the man was driving the motorcycle and lost of control of the vehicle before striking the median. No arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.