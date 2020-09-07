Driver sought in fatal pedestrian hit-run accident

Roanoke Police are looking for the driver who they say kept going after striking and killing a woman walking along Hershberger Road. Police say it happened early this morning near I-581, and while they have located the vehicle believed involved, they have not yet found its operator. A man walking with the woman was not hurt. Roanoke Police are looking for the driver who they say kept going after striking and killing a woman walking along Hershberger Road. Police say it happened early this morning near I-581, and while they have located the vehicle believed involved, they have not yet found its operator. A man walking with the woman was not hurt.

NEWS RELEASE: On September 7, 2020 at around 1:30am, Roanoke Police were notified of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2000 block of Hershberger Road NW. Responding officers located an adult female lying in the roadway. She was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. Her identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. Preliminary investigation indicates the woman and a man who was not injured during the crash were in the roadway when a vehicle traveling East struck the female and fled the scene. Officers were able to get a description of the vehicle from witnesses. A short time later, the vehicle was located at Piedmont Park. The driver of the vehicle has still not been located. No one has been arrested regarding this investigation. This is an ongoing investigation.