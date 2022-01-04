Man hospitalized after Roanoke City shooting

| By

From Roanoke City Police Department: On January 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Orange Avenue NE. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised responding officers that the victim of this incident would be outside of a business in the area. Officers located an adult male with what appeared to be serious but non-life threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers were quickly able to identify and locate a suspect believed to be involved in this incident. At this time, it appears as though the individuals were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. The suspect and victim are known to one another. No arrests have been made at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.