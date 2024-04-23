Man hospitalized after officer involved shooting in NW Roanoke

From Roanoke City Police Department: Roanoke Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting on Moorman Avenue NW.

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a disorder in the 600 block of Moorman Avenue NW. As officers were responding to the scene, they were advised that there was a disorderly male subject on scene, armed with a knife and threatening people in the residence.

Two officers responded to the scene and located the armed man outside of the residence. Officers repeatedly gave verbal commands to drop the knife, and the male subject refused to comply with those commands. He continued to advanced towards officers while armed with the knife.

At a point during the confrontation, officers deployed both a department-issued Taser and service weapon. Officers immediately rendered aid on scene until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. As of this release, the man was listed in stable condition. No Roanoke Police Officers or other community members were injured during this incident.

In accordance with department policy, Virginia State Police were notified and will be investigating this incident. The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave, per department policy. Virginia State Police will be releasing further updates to this investigation.