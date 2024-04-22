Double fatality in Bedford County high speed chase

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night which resulted in two fatalities, on Route 24 at its intersection with Goodview Road in Bedford County. A stolen 2013 Harley Davidson being pursued by police in a high speed chase struck a 2016 Subaru Legacy turning on to Goodview Road. The driver and the passenger of the Harley Davidson were ejected from the motorcycle. 46 year old Travis Perdue of Thaxton and 35 year old Michael Bishop both died later at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Subaru was also transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.