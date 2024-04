Celebrating volunteer first responders during Volunteer Week

We are right in the middle of National Volunteer week. Many of our communities are served by volunteer fire departments. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports departments use this week to stress their need for volunteers.

April is National Volunteer Month. Have you considered helping your local volunteer fire department? WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

