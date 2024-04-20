Wait ’til next year: Dawgs fall to Huntsville in semifinal series

| By

ROANOKE, VA. – The Rail Yard Dawgs (3-3) finally ran out of that late game magic they had possessed for so much of the 2023-2024 season on Saturday night, falling 3-1 to the Huntsville Havoc (4-1) in Game Three of the 2024 President’s Cup Semifinals at Berglund Center. Dominiks Marcinkevics scored the lone goal for Roanoke The win sends the Havoc back to the President’s Cup Final for first time since 2019, and Huntsville will face the second-seeded Peoria Rivermen in a best-of-three series.

To add insult to injury, what Roanoke Fire-EMS now says was a faulty gas leak sensor an evacuation order was issued after the game was over for the people that remained in the building.