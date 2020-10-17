Man fatally shot outside Roanoke 7-Eleven

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On October 17, 2020 at approximately 2:45am, Roanoke Police were dispatched to a shooting with injuries [outside the 7-Eleven] in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim lying in the parking lot of the business. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. His identification will be released after next of kin is notified. : On October 17, 2020 at approximately 2:45am, Roanoke Police were dispatched to a shooting with injuries [outside the 7-Eleven] in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim lying in the parking lot of the business. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. His identification will be released after next of kin is notified.

Officers located a suspect on scene. That person is cooperating with the investigation. All parties involved are known to one another. No charges have been placed at this time.

Details on this incident are limited. This investigation remains ongoing.