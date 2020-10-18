Coronavirus dominates low-key Senate race in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Much like the presidential contest, the U.S. Senate race in Virginia has been heavily shaped by the coronavirus. Unlike the presidential contest, few people are paying attention.

Virginians are nearly two weeks away from deciding between two-term incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade, a political newcomer, in a contest that’s become largely an afterthought.

Warner, who played a high-profile role as the highest-ranking Democrat overseeing the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential contest, is widely considered the favorite.

The pandemic and the presidential contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has left little room for voters’ attention. And the highly contagious nature of the disease has prevented both candidates from the traditional stumping that defines traditional campaigns.

“It feels a little bit like a science fiction movie,” Warner said, referring to socially distanced campaign events he’s held outside with attendees wearing masks and face shields.

Both Warner and Gade say the virus is at the top of voters’ minds, and Trump’s response as been the key flashpoint in the race so far.

Gade, a retired Army officer who lost a leg in a Humvee explosion while serving in Iraq, said while there’s “certainly things we could have done better,” he thinks the Trump administration deserves the benefit of the doubt in how it handled a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

“On balance, the president has done the best he could,” said Gade, who also criticized Warner for not voting for a second round of COVID-19 relief that Senate Republicans proposed.

Warner said he wants an additional relief package and is eager to work with the Trump administration to figure one out. But he said Gade is “fundamentally wrong” when he praises Trump’s handling of the virus. He said that seven months into the pandemic, the Trump administration has failed on a wide range of issues, from beefing up the domestic supply chain of personal protective equipment to implementing a national testing strategy.

“I don’t think that’s a record you want to be repeated,” Warner said.

Warner has numerous advantages over Gade. He’s a former governor who is well known by much of the electorate as a tech and business savvy moderate. He’s raised about $11 million this election cycle to Gade’s $1 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.