Man dies after falling onto roadway, struck by vehicle

| By

Roanoke Police say a city resident died over the weekend after first falling onto a city street, then being struck buy a vehicle while on the roadway. Police say it happened early Sunday morning outside a home along the 3300 block of Plantation Road Northeast. Police say 42-year-old Wayne Swain died several hours later.

NEWS RELEASE: On December 15, 2019 at around 1:15 am, Roanoke Police responded to the 3300 block of Plantation Road NE regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. Officers located an adult male lying in the roadway with what appeared to be serious injuries. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment. Witnesses told officers the man was at the back of a vehicle parked outside of a residence in that area when he fell and entered the roadway, and was then struck by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. At around 5:00 am that same day, the victim of this incident — identified as Wayne Swain, 42 of Roanoke — succumbed to his injuries. This is still an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time regarding this case.