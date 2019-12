Matilda the Musical from RCT raises curtain on Thursday night

| By

From fighter pilot and intelligence officer in World War Two to best-selling author. Now Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” makes the jump from the Big Apple to Roanoke in a production that raises the curtain on Thursday. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the director:

12-16 Maatilda-RCT Wrap#2