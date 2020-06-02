Man crashes, found fatally shot in vehicle

NEWS RELEASE: On June 2, 2020 at 11:53am the Martinsville-Henry County 9-1-1 center received a call in reference to shots fired and a vehicle crash on Erwin St., Martinsville, VA. Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Public Safety and Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue responded to the scene located at 205 Erwin St., Martinsville, VA. Upon arrival deputies found an individual in a silver 2008 Ford Focus unresponsive. The victim in the vehicle had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, of 140 Primrose Dr., Bassett, VA has been identified as the victim in the vehicle. Bryant will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.