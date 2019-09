Lt. Gov. Fairfax sues CBS over accuser interviews

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has filed a $400 million lawsuit against CBS, alleging the company defamed him when it broadcast interviews with two women who have accused him of sexual assault. The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday alleges nobody at the company investigated or adequately fact-checked the allegations made by Meredith Watson or Vanessa Tyson before airing them. It says CBS’s actions have damaged Fairfax’s reputation and ability to earn a living. Fairfax has adamantly denied the women’s allegations and said their actions were politically motivated. The women leveled their allegations at a moment when he seemed poised to ascend to the governor’s post. Virginia’s governor was facing calls to resign over a racist photo. The Associated Press sent a request for comment to CBS.