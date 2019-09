Botetourt County has hopes of keeping Ballast Point taproom open

| By

Leaders in Botetourt County say they hope to reach a deal with Ballast Point to keep the Daleville taproom open. They say the county was taken by surprise when the closure of the taproom was announced earlier this week, and they are considering flying to California to meet with Ballast Point’s parent company, Constellation Brands. County Administrator Gary Larrowe tells us success of the taproom has translated into success for other local businesses.WFIR’s Clark Palmer has the latest.

