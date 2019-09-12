Unsafe roadway forces six-mile closure of Blue Ridge Parkway

A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway is closed in the Roanoke area until further notice. It is the six-mile stretch between Routes 24 and 460 east of the city. Parkway officials says it follows discovery of sub-surface settling under the roadway that caused unsafe driving conditions. There is no estimated date yet for that part of the parkway to re-open.

NEWS RELEASE: ROANOKE, VA – Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced today the continued closure of the parkway from milepost 106 to milepost 112 near Roanoke, VA. This section of parkway was closed on Friday September 6, when officials from Federal Highways Adminsitration discovered settling of subsurface material under the roadway that was causing unsafe driving conditions, especially for low clearance vehicles and motorcyclists.

There is no estimated date for re-opening at this time. Those who need to detour around this section of parkway are asked to take the following route:

Southbound Detour:Those travelling southbound from Parkway milepost 106 should take route 460 west to Route 24/Gus Nicks Blvd. east to the Parkway on-ramp.

Northbound Detour:Those travelling northbound from Parkway milepost 112 should take Route 24/Gus Nicks Blvd. west to route 460 east to the Parkway on-ramp.

An anticipated opening date will be announced when it becomes available.

Remember, before planning travel on the Parkway, always check the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map for potential closures at https://go.nps.gov/ParkwayRoads