Long-time barbershop gets new owners, new look

A long-time Roanoke City barbershop has new life with new owners who did not let the COVID-19 pandemic derail them from achieving their goal. It is the former Jim’s Barbershop off Brambleton Avenue behind the Coffee Pot and Mainly Brakes. The new owners are two Deannas — one of them Deanna Munsey:

There was a ribbon-cutting this morning at what is a very remodeled “Mama D’s” Barbershop. It is located inside a cabin believed to be one of several the Coffee Pot once owned and rented to travelers and musical acts.