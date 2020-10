3-month warning: Enforcement to begin of Va handheld device ban for drivers

A Virginia law now in effect bans held-held use of cellphone while driving, but AAA wants the word out now that actual enforcement begins three months from today. The law technically took effect July 1st when Virginia joined many states outlawing hand-held cellphone use while at the wheel. AAA Mid-Atlantic says it is one of several factors contributing to distracted-driving accidents and deaths in the state. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

