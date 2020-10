Roanoke City introduces Operation Street Sweeper to battle violent crime

Mayor Sherman Lea, police chief Sam Roman and the US Marshal’s office unveiled Operation Street Sweeper today atop Mill Mountain – a joint effort to reduce gun violence and other criminal activity that could be gang-related. Chief Roman said Street Sweeper led to 138 related arrests recently. That includes “realigning” police department resources to better address issues like gun violence said Roman – who also wanted to reassure Roanokers that they live in a “safe city.”

