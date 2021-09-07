Local health district director on what “quarantine” means

The Director of the Alleghany and Roanoke City Health Districts held a press briefing today, stressing the importance of keeping up with quarantine guidelines for students. Dr. Cynthia Morrow urges parents to stay diligent when keeping their children at home after they come in contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus. Morrow also said that school superintendents want to keep schools open and they must keep pushing community mitigation strategies, like mask guidance and contact tracing.